ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, currently spending time in a Texas prison for another charge, has been indicted this month on charges of Manslaughter and racing last February.

Michael Hagood is accused of racing along North First Street in Abilene on February 17, 2022. Allegedly, he was racing a jeep in his pickup truck when Hagood’s vehicle veered off the roadway during the race, and he ran into a tree. This crash resulted in the death of his passenger, Billy Tullus.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that Hagood is in prison now. He was convicted for a 2018 attempt to set his San Angelo home on fire while his wife was inside.

No further information has been released.