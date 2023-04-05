Bradley Spake has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of possessing child pornography has been arrested.

Bradley Spake was arrested on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography during an investigation at his home Monday.

Spake’s arrest report states a search warrant was executed at his home and found multiple items of child pornography on his computer.

During an interview with detectives, the report states Spake admitted the pornography was his.

He was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.