Jacob Arellano is accused of committing multiple aggravated assaults in the same day.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested.

Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated charges of Resisting Arrest, DWI, and Public Intoxication.

Court documents provided the following details about the Aggravated Assault incidents, which both occurred July 18, 2022, though they are seemingly unrelated to each other:

Police responded to an armed subject call at the Mini Mart on Grape Street and learned a suspect, later identified as Arellano, became angry during a conversation inside the store and started yelling and hit the glass on the counter. When a worker told him to stop, he turned around and pulled out a knife. A second worker then came out from behind the counter to intervene. Arellano then left while breaking stuff in the store on his way out. A man says he was in the front yard with his son and another man when Arellano threatened to start a fight. A neighbor was able to deescalate the situation, but Arellano kept being antagonizing. When the victim went to confront the situation, Arellano pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him. The victim’s wife then arrived home and saw Arellano and pull out a shotgun and rack it. The victim then pulled out a gun as well in response. Arellano then pulled up to the victim’s house with the shotgun pointed out the window and fired shots at the victim and his wife, as well as their house which had 3 children inside. Arellano sped away from the scene.

Arellano’s DWI charge also came after reports someone actively firing shots at Stevenson Park in April. Court documents detail that incident as follows:

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Stevenson Park an found Arellano fleeing the park in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. During a subsequent traffic stop, Arellano stepped out of the vehicle while finishing a beer he had in his hand. He was being belligerent and not following officers’ commands. He was also showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to jail, and while he was in the cell waiting to provide a blood sample, he took off all of his clothes and urinated. His blood alcohol level was around 0.125

Arellano now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $550,000.

No further information about any of the incidents has been released.