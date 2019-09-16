Abilene man accused of raping woman behind gas station gets 99-year sentence repealed, new hearing underway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man convicted of raping a woman behind a gas station in 2015 got his 99-year prison sentence repealed, so a new hearing is taking place this week.

Lavanders Marquis Muskin, 32, will be re-sentenced for one count of Aggravated Sexual Assualt.

He received his 99-year sentence for the crime following a trial in November 2016.

The sentence was recently overturned by an appellate court because it relied on information the jury was not supposed to take into account.

Court documents say the victim told police Muskin approached her at the intersection of N. 10th Street and Pioneer Drive to ask her if she wanted to buy drugs in July of 2015. He then asked if he could use her cell phone, but she lied and told him she didn’t have one, according to the documents, which say soon after she pulled out her phone to use as a flashlight.

The documents claim when Muskin saw this, he “became angry”, hit her on the head repeatedly with his hand and the phone, covered her mouth, drug her to the back of a convenience store, then sexually assaulted her.

Muskin is also accused of assaulting two women at the Little Elm Condos in August of 2015. Court documents related to that case say he confronted them outside the complex, then forced them into an apartment at gunpoint. One victim was able to knock the gun from his hand and run for help, but the second victim was sexually assaulted when her friend left to call police.

Two days after the Little Elm Condo incident was reported, another victim came forward, saying she had woken up one morning in August of 2015 to Muskin hovering over her. Court documents filed in this case allege he taped her mouth, held her at gunpoint, then forced her into the garage of her home on the 5000 block of Congress Avenue where he raped her. She was able to make enough noise to stop him and get away.

Latest Posts: