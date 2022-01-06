Abilene man accused of recording children in shower

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of recording children in the shower has been arrested.

Anthony Biddy was taken into custody on warrants for Invasive Visual Recording and Possession of Child Pornography Tuesday in connection to the allegations.

Biddy’s arrest report states he contacted by police after an adult came forward and said she had found nude images of children on his phone.

During an interview with detectives, the report states Biddy, “admitted to recording the children in the shower and keeping the photos for sexual gratification.”

The children were known to Biddy.

Biddy was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $45,000.