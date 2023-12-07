ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of recording a woman in the stall of a Walmart bathroom has been indicted.

Aaron Brown was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Invasive Visual Recording in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state the victim says she was in the stall of a Walmart bathroom in January when she saw a red phone case appear under the stall then move to over the stall.

She then heard a man’s voice saying “got it”, according to the documents.

Brown was wearing clothing that matched the description provided by the victim, and the documents state he admitted to being at Walmart in the women’s restroom on the day of the incident.

No further information has been released.