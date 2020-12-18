Abilene man accused of sending child pornography through FB messenger

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sending child pornography through Facebook messenger has been arrested.
Eric Munezero, 35, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote after a search warrant was executed at his home Thursday.
Munezero’s arrest report states he, “sent a video of child pornography through Facebook messenger.”
He also admitted to viewing child pornography for a long period of time, possibly even two years, according to the report.
Munezero was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.
