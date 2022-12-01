ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of setting fire to an Abilene duplex and trying to collect insurance money has been indicted.

Benjamin Hulsey was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Arson Thursday.

An arrest warrant reveals Hulsey is accused of setting fire to a duplex on the 600 block of Kirkwood Street in March.



“Once the fire was extinguished, a fire investigation was performed and the investigation revealed patterns on the ceiling and walls of the involved bedroom that indicated an accelerant was used,” the warrant reveals. Charcoal lighter fluid was also found at the scene.



The resident of the other half of the building said she saw Hulsey leave the apartment and lock it with a padlock, according to the warrant. A couple of minutes later, she heard an explosion and saw black smoke.



Hulsey was the resident of the apartment involved in the fire. He had been formally evicted March 2 and was set to be out by March 7. However, investigators learned Hulsey had taken out a renter’s insurance policy for $500 the day of the eviction hearing then claimed the apartment was burglarized March 5.



No further information has been released.