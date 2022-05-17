ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of committing an act of sexual assault at the Hamlin City Park has been arrested.

Xavier Gayle, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday for Sexual Assault in connection to the incident, which was reported in March.

Police say they began investigating an undisclosed report of sexual assault March 9, and after multiple search warrants were executed, Gayle was arrested.

The exact allegations behind Gayle’s arrest have not been made public.

Gayle could face 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted.