Abilene man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old he met in chatroom arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child he met in a chatroom two decades ago has been arrested after evading law enforcement for more than three months.

Johnny Earl Lewis, 55, was arrested Monday on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an incident that happened in 1999.

In March, court documents state the victim, who is now an adult, came forward and said Lewis sexually assaulted her when she was 13.

This victim told detectives she met Lewis in a chatroom online and soon after, she agreed to meet him in Clyde. He then drove her to a secondary location in Abilene and engaged her in sexual activity, according to the documents.

The documents claim the victim kept meeting up with Lewis at least once a week for about a month and a half, and she was sexually assaulted several times.

