Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Paul Wesley Killam II, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged wtih Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact.

Court documents state Abilene police began investigating Killam in January after a father came forward and said Killam has sexually abused his daughter.

The daughter told detectives Kilam touched her “no-no area” while she was at his house playing with some other children in the Summer of 2018, according to the documents.

Killam remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.