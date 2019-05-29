Crime

Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child arrested

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Paul Wesley Killam II, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged wtih Indecency with a Child - Sexual Contact. 

Court documents state Abilene police began investigating Killam in January after a father came forward and said Killam has sexually abused his daughter.

The daughter told detectives Kilam touched her "no-no area" while she was at his house playing with some other children in the Summer of 2018, according to the documents. 

Killam remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 

 

