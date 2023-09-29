ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11 for years has been arrested.

Anthony Crutchfield was taken into custody on a Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child charge Thursday in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state a child under the age of 11 reported to her mother that Crutchfield would sexually abuse her in multiple ways while playing truth or dare.

This abuse allegedly occurred beginning in 2020 or 2021 and lasted through 2023, with the last incident happening just a few days before the outcry.

Crutchfield now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information has been released.