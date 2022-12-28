Cyprien Ntahomvyariye has been accused of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child for years has been arrested.

Cyprien Ntahomvyariye was taken into custody last week for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection to an investigation that began in August.

Court documents state a child under the age of 12 made an outcry at school that Ntahomvyariye had sexually abused her from October 2020 through August 2022.

This victim was able to describe multiple acts of sexual abuse and was consistent across more than one interview, according to the documents.

Ntahomvyariye remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

No further information has been released.