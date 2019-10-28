Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child for years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child for years has been arrested.

Jesse Mendoza, Jr., 33, was arrested last week for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following an investigation that began in July.

Court documents state a mother came forward to police and said her daughter, who is under the age of 14, made an outcry that Mendoza assaulted her on more than one occasion, beginning when she was 6-years-old.

The child was able to describe an incident where Mendoza attempted to sexually assault her in his apartment then apologized and told her, “not to tell her mother or they would get in trouble,” according to the documents.

She also described another incident where he sexually abused her in his truck.

Mendoza remains held in jail on a $200,000 bond.

