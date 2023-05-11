Alec Garcia has been accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 6.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 6 has been arrested.

Alec Garcia was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to the allegations. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state a child under the age of 6 came forward in February and reported Garcia, who was known to her, was sexually abusing her during bath time. She said this occurred multiple times in 2022 and 2023.

“Also during this time period behavior changes and regressions were observed in [THE CHILD] by both her family and her teacher,” according to the documents.

No further information has been released.