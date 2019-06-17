Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child while riding motorcycle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child while taking her on a motorcycle ride has been arrested.

Addison Sprayberry, 30, was taken into custody Saturday for Sexual Assault of a Child then released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state police began investigating Sprayberry when a family member of a 12-year-old child came forward with allegations against him.

The family member told detectives Sprayberry sexually abused the child while taking her on a motorcycle ride in May 2018.

When interviewed by police, the documents state this child was able to corroborate the claims, saying she was sitting in front of Sprayberry on the bike when he touched her inappropriately.

The investigation into this incident continues.