Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting child for over a year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child for more than a year has been arrested.

Johnny Delagarza, 35, was arrested Wednesday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Court documents reveal he is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 from January 2016 through March 2017.

He performed two or more acts of sexual abuse on the child, according to the documents.

Delagarza remains held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

