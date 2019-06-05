Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting child under 14

Michael Grubb, 36, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child - Victim Under 14.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 has bee arrested.

Michael Grubb, 36, has been charged with two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child - Victim Under 14. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $130,000.

No further information about the allegations surrounding Grubb's arrest has been released.

