Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting child under 14
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 has bee arrested.
Michael Grubb, 36, has been charged with two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child - Victim Under 14. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $130,000.
No further information about the allegations surrounding Grubb's arrest has been released.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional details are disclosed.
