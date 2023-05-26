Taylor County Jail: Marvin Jones Jr. released on bond Thursday, May 25, 2023. He is accused of shooting Abilene man, Eric Tonche, to death.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Marvin Jones, the Abilene man accused of shooting and killing a man in early May was released from Taylor County custody on bond Thursday.

In our previous reporting, Jones was involved in one of two separate shootings Wednesday, May 10. In this shooting, he was arrested several hours after the incident in the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue.

Jones was booked for the following charges: 1st degree Felony Murder, 3rd degree Evasion of Arrest, and Abandonment/ Endangerment of a Child. The bonds total more than $600,000.

According to court documents, Jones and his father’s argument with Eric Tonche led to a fatal shooting. Jones left the scene and police found him several hours later near the Mall of Abilene. Documents also included that Jones allegedly had a child in his vehicle with him.

After about two weeks at the Taylor County Jail, Jones was able to be released on bond. Next up, he’ll have a status hearing with the county on Wednesday, May 31.