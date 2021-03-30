Abilene man accused of starting apartment fire arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for arson in connection to an apartment fire earlier this week.

Albert Martinez, Jr. was taken into custody Monday for Arson and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An arrest report reveals Martinez admitted to setting fire at his apartment on the 800 block of Mesquite Street Sunday afternoon.

Neighboring residents had to evacuate as smoke filled the upstairs of the triplex, which sustained an estimated $3,000 worth of damage.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.