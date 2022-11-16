ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested.

Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March.

Court documents state a suspect, later identified as Pruitt, entered the store wearing a black mask, jacket, and pants, then went over to the clerk and demanded he open the register.

Pruitt then took cash and asked about the vapes, grabbing as many as he could and shoving them into a bag, according to the documents.

This robbery was caught on surveillance footage, including footage showing Pruitt fleeing the scene, and once it was released via CrimeStoppers, investigators were able to identify Pruitt after receiving an anonymous tip.

He now remains held in jail on a $250,000 bond. No further information has been released.