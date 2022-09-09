ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking nude pictures with a child because a stranger on social media asked him to has been arrested.

Clyde Allen was taken into custody Friday and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Indecency with a Child Exposes in connection to the allegatations.

A police report states more than 50 videos and images were found on Allen’s cell phone, and during a subsequent interview, he told detectives an unknown person he met on social media had asked him to take a picture while inappropriately touching his child but he refused.

Allen says the then agreed to send a picture of himself nude while holding his son.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.