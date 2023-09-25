ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of trying to send a friend child pornography on social media has been arrested.

Dalvin Carrier taken into custody on a Possession of Child Pornography charge Saturday and remains held in jail on a $45,000 bond.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Abilene Police Department in April to report a Snapchat account with an IP address in Abilene uploaded three videos of apparent child pornography.

When a search warrant was executed at Carrier’s home in August, the documents claim no child pornography was found.

However, the documents also state that during a subsequent interview, “Carrier admitted to finding the child pornography videos online and then trying to send the videos through Snapchat to a friend.”

No further information has been released.