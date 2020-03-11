Abilene man accused of trying to stab delivery driver before setting fire to motel room

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of trying to stab a delivery driver before setting fire to his motel room has been arrested.

Anthony Stimpson, 64, was taken into custody at the Royal Inn on the 5600 block of S. 1st Street around 2:45 p.m. and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000 for Arson and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Stimpson’s arrest report states a delivery driver was taking food to a room at the motel, and when he returned to his truck, he noticed Stimpson trying to get inside.

When he was confronted, the documents state Stimpson tried to stab the delivery driver in the chest, but was unsuccessful.

He fled the scene and went to his room. The documents state when the motel manager opened the door, he saw paper on the wall and the trash was on fire.

Stimpson was then arrested without incident.

