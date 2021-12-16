Steven Alumbaugh has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of uploading child pornography to social media has been arrested.

Steven Alumbaugh was taken into custody on a Possession of Child Pornography charge after a search and arrest warrant was executed at an address in south Abilene Wednesday.

Police began investigating Alumbaugh after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified investigators that child pornography was being uploaded through a social media app.

Alumbaugh was released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond.