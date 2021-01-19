ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of uploading child pornography to social media has been arrested.

Rickylee Stafford, 66, was arrested last week for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

A police report states Stafford was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 1900 block of Richland Drive Thursday.

Stafford, “is accused of uploading illicit pictures/videos of a young girl through a popular social media application,” according to the report.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond.