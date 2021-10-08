Abilene man accused of uploading infant, child pornography to social media

John Douty was taken into custody Thursday for a Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote charge.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of uploading multiple files of child pornography to social media has been arrested.

An arrest report reveals police determined Douty had uploaded infant and child pornography to a social media group.

Douty also, “admitted to following groups where child pornography was shared, and it admitted to sharing those videos and images in other groups,” according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and Douty remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.