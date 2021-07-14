Abilene man accused of viewing child porn on Instagram

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been accused of viewing child pornography on Instagram.

Kyler Hatten was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography after a search warrant was executed at his home Tuesday. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Police initially contacted Hatten because the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified investigators that Hatten’s Instagram account had viewed child pornography, according to an arrest report.

The report states Hatten waived his Miranda rights and did admit to sending, receiving, and possessing the child pornography.