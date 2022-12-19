Michael Douty has been sentenced for Child Pornography in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of uploading child pornography to chat applications has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Michael Douty received his 20-year prison sentence, which will be followed by 15 years of supervised release, from a federal district court after an investigation that took place in 2021.

Abilene police worked with the Department of Homeland Security during the investigation, which lead to a search and arrest warrant execution at Douty’s home.

No further information has been released.