Abilene man arrested after 6 ounces of meth found in motel room

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested after 6 ounces of methamphetamine was found in a motel room.
Colby Smith, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday for Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone). He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000.
Smith was arrested when a search warrant was executed at his motel room on the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd, where officers found 6 ounces of methamphetamine.
No further information about this drug bust has been released.
