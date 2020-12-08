Abilene man arrested after 6 ounces of meth found in motel room

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested after 6 ounces of methamphetamine was found in a motel room.

Colby Smith, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday for Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone). He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000.

Smith was arrested when a search warrant was executed at his motel room on the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd, where officers found 6 ounces of methamphetamine.

No further information about this drug bust has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional details.

Latest Posts: