Abilene man arrested after making bomb threat to rob Walgreens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested for making a bomb threat in order to rob Walgreen’s Saturday afternoon.

Richard Chapman, 58, was arrested for Aggravated Robbery following the incident at Walgreen’s on the 1000 block of N. Judge Ely Blvd around 2:45 p.m.

An arrest report states Chapman allegedly entered the store, purchased medication from the pharmacy, then went to the front counter and handed the clerk a note that read, “BANK ROBBERY 10. SEC BOMBS POSITIONED”.

When the clerk asked about the note, Chapman said, “you’re being robbed”, according to the report, which states the clerk then gave him $280 in $20s.

After receiving the money, the documents state Chapman gave the clerk a phone number that could be used to “deactivate the bomb” that was right outside the front door.

Chapman was contacted in the area near Walgreen’s soon after, still carrying some of the cash he stole, the documents reveal.

During a subsequent interview, the documents state Chapman did admit to committing the robbery.

He now remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

