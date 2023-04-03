ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested after a shooting where one victim was injured Saturday night.

Robert Reed was taken into custody on a Theft of Firearm charge following the shooting at the Anson Park Apartments on Old Anson Road just before 10:30 p.m..

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot at the apartment complex, and Reed was taken into custody for Theft of Firearm while the investigation is ongoing. He was found to be in possession of a firearm reported stolen out of Knox County.

Reed is a suspect in the shooting, according to police, and additional charges could be issued.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed in the police reports, and no further information has been released.

