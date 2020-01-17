Abilene man arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child pornography.

Daniel Madison, 29, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 20000 block of County Road 304 Friday.

Electronics were seized from his home and will be forensically examined as part of the child pornography investigation.

He’s being held in jail on a $20,000 bond.

No further information was released.

