Live Now
Abilene, Taylor County holding joint press conference on COVID-19

Abilene man arrested for child pornography

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child pornography.

Johnchris Glisson, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. He remains held in the Taylor County Jail.

An arrest report says a search warrant was executed at Glisson’s home on the 1300 block of Andy Street, allowing officers to seize items of electronic evidence.

No further information about the allegations against Glisson have been released.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News