Abilene man arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child pornography.

Johnchris Glisson, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. He remains held in the Taylor County Jail.

An arrest report says a search warrant was executed at Glisson’s home on the 1300 block of Andy Street, allowing officers to seize items of electronic evidence.

No further information about the allegations against Glisson have been released.

