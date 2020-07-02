Abilene man arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child pornography.
Carl Smith, 32, was arrested at his home on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.
“During the investigation, numerous electronic devices with images of child pornography were discovered and seized as evidence,” according to a press release.
No further information was released.
