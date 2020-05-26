Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child sex crime.

Richard Esquivel, 66, was taken into custody Monday for Indecency with a Child in connection to an incident that happened in July 2018.

Court documents state the child’s mother contacted police after he called her from a friend’s house multiple times demanding she come pick him up.

When she arrived, he got in the car and began to cry, saying he was sexually abused by Esquivel, who was his friend’s family member, according to the documents.

The child said he was watching a movie on the couch and fell asleep, then woke up to Esquivel touching him inappropriately.

During a forensic interview, the child was also able to describe specific acts of sexual assault.

Esquivel told police he was reaching for a remote, and that’s why the child thought something happened. He also admitted to pulling the boy’s pants down but said he was “just playing around,” according to the documents.

No further information has been released.

