ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a child sex crime.

James Green, 49, was taken into custody for non-forcible Sexual Assault of a Child and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A press release from the Abilene Police Department reveals Green “was located in north Abilene and questioned about his involvement in the alleged crime.”

No further information has been released.