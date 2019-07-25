Abilene man arrested for distributing child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Darrell Ely, 36, was taken into custody for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote after a search warrant was executed at his home Wednesday morning.

During the search warrant execution on the 1300 block of Burger Street, officers found evidence that suggested Ely had possessed and distributed child pornography, according to an arrest report.

No further information has been released.

Ely remains held in jail on a $15,000 bond.