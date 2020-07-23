Abilene man arrested for distributing lewd material of a minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for distributing lewd material of a minor.
Bryan Edwards, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Possession/Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 6300 block of Live Oak Trail.
Edwards’ arrest report reveals he was, “found to own the account that was used to distribute the material and was arrested.”
He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.
Latest Posts:
- Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison, saying his rights were violated
- Man charged in California cold-case killing, sex assault of 11-year-old girl dies in custody
- Washington adopts tentative name as ‘Washington Football Team’ effective immediately
- ‘Killed over a truck’: How Florida ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other
- Big Country Politics: In depth with incoming State Rep. Glenn Rogers