Abilene man arrested for distributing lewd material of a minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for distributing lewd material of a minor.

Bryan Edwards, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Possession/Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 6300 block of Live Oak Trail.

Edwards’ arrest report reveals he was, “found to own the account that was used to distribute the material and was arrested.”

He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Latest Posts: