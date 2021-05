Michael Anthony Guajardo was arrested in connection to 16 ounces of methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Guajardo, 35, of Abilene, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home on the 800 block of Hailey Street.

During the search, officers found the meth, which has an estimated street value of $28,000.

Guajardo remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.