ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is now being held in jail on two child sex crime charges.

Matthew Flores, 28, was arrested Saturday on two counts of Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact and remains held in jail on bonds totaling $80,000.

An arrest report states Flores was contacted, “on a disturbance in progress call where it was alleged that he sexually assaulted a child.”

No further information was provided.