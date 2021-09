Neko Ramirez has been arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Neko Ramirez was taken into custody for the crime Monday at a location where investigators say he was trying to meet a 15-year-old juvenile for sex.

“Defendant was communicating with an individual he believed to be 15 years old using an internet connected cell phone using different applications,” an arrest report reveals.

Ramirez now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond.