Abilene man arrested for possession of child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of possessing child pornography has been arrested.

Steven Whaley, 33, was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday for Possession of Child Pornography then was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Detectives say Whaley, “admitted to distributing, sharing, viewing and possessing child pornography and was found to be in possession of child pornography.”

No further information was provided.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional details are released.

