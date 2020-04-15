Abilene man arrested for possession of child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Robert Calk, 67, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 500 block of Poplar Street.
An arrest report states, “Calk is accused of downloading and uploading child pornography through the internet.”
Undisclosed items of evidence were taken from his home, and the investigation is still underway.
