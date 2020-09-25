Abilene man arrested for Promotion of Child Pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child pornography.

Tyrone Jackson, 55, was charged with Promotion of Child Pornography Thursday then released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police in June that an IP address traced to a home in Abilene had uploaded a pornographic image of a toddler to the internet.

Abilene police then searched the home, which they determined was Jackson’s, though he wasn’t there when the warrant was executed.

Jackson later called detectives and said he would come to the police station to discuss what happened, but he never showed.

Latest Posts: