Abilene man arrested for sexually abusing child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Angel Gamboa, 20, was arrested Monday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He’s now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents state a child under the age of 14 told detectives Gamboa sexually abused him one year ago.

During an interview, Gamboa told police he did have inappropriate physical contact with the child but denied having sex, according to the documents, which state he did say he discussed sex with the child.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.