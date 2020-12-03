Abilene man arrested for touching himself at park near children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for touching himself at a park near children.

Roy Folley, 48, was taken into custody at Scarborough Park on the 1100 block of Corsicana Avenue Wednesday and charged with Indecent Exposure.

An arrest report states a woman at the park told police she watched a man, later identified as Folley, drive up, park, then get into his backseat.

She then said that 10 minutes later, she looked over Folley’s direction when a group of children walking caught her attention and observed him touching himself with the car door open and his genitals exposed.

“The victim stated she did not believe the children observed [Folley]. . .but they did walk past his vehicle,” the arrest report reveals.

When police contacted Folley, his pants were still in the backseat of the car.

He told officers he was on the phone with a female, and that’s what prompted his behavior, according to the report.

Folley was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

Latest Posts: