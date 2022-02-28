ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Joseph Wesley Bertelson was taken into custody Friday for Online Solicitation of a Minor and Sexual Performance by Child.

Police say, “detectives with Cyber Crimes conducted an extensive investigation that led to identifying him for these charges.”

Investigators are now looking into the possibility of additional victims, and more charges could be pending.

Bertelson was released from jail after posting bond totaling $30,000.