Charles Stanfiel was charged with Possession of Child Pornography Thursday in connection to the allegations.

Stanfiel was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed. He, “was found to be in possession of lewd sexual material depicting a child, or child pornography,” according to a press release.

He remains held in jail without bond.